Uber's Driverless Cars Were Running Red Lights And Terrorizing Cyclists

A self-driving car has obvious benefits over a human driver. It doesn't get distracted by text messages or screaming kids. It has no ego, no temper, and can see in every direction, day or night. But after that, its behavior comes down to programming, and like human programming, that can be good or bad. Now an Uber self-driving car has been caught driving in bike lanes, only a few days after an autonomous Uber car was caught on video running a red light, showing us what bad programming looks like.

Uber is illegally testing autonomous cars in San Francisco, and so far they have been as badly behaved as the company itself. The cars have variously run red lights, cut across bike lanes in order to turn right (the law says cars have to merge with the bike traffic before turning, to avoid that classic cyclist-killer, the "right hook"), failed to yield to crossing pedestrians, and run stop signs. In short, they're behaving just like a regular human taxi driver.

Here's one ignoring a red light (the company says the human monitor in the driver's seat was in control during this moment):

The California DMV had already told Uber to get these cars off the road and apply for a testing permit before resuming. Uber, in a characteristically arrogant response, refused, citing a technicality in the wording of the law. If you or I break the law, we are arrested. If we disagree that the law applies, a judge decides in a court. Uber, on the other hand, thought it could ignore the law and keep on testing its rogue cars on public roads.

Here's the law according to the head of Uber's self-driving car program Anthony Levandowski.

But we respectfully disagree with the California Department of Motor Vehicles legal interpretation of today’s autonomous regulations, in particular that Uber needs a testing permit to operate its self-driving cars in San Francisco. Let me explain why.

The regulations apply to "autonomous vehicles." And autonomous vehicles are defined as cars equipped with technology that can—and I quote—"drive a vehicle without the active physical control or monitoring by a human operator." But the self-driving Ubers that we have in both San Francisco and Pittsburgh today are not capable of driving "without … active physical control or monitoring".

Case closed. Uber's autonomous cars actually have two humans on board to take control if needed. One sits in the driver seat, ready to wrest back control, and the other acts as a spotter, and records any incidents. And these pilots are kept busy. "In a ride-along on Tuesday," says Bloomberg's Eric Newcomer, "a driver took control of the vehicle more than a dozen times in less than 30 minutes, citing concerns including proximity to a pedestrian and worry about creating gridlock by entering an already crowded intersection."

And remember, all the violations committed by Uber's self-driving cars—running red lights, swerving into bike lanes—happened with these drivers on board. Imagine what would happen if the car was left to its own devices.

But yesterday, the state finally prevailed, and Uber, presumably after enough bad press, pulled the cars from the road until it can get the proper permits from the state.

When we write about autonomous cars, we're usually talking about Google or Tesla, companies with a somewhat utopian vision of a driverless future. Google's cars are so cautious and respectful that human drivers take advantage of their good natures, for example. But we've also seen that Mercedes plans to let its autonomous cars save its occupants at all costs, including deliberately driving into pedestrians or cyclists.

Clearly, different brands of cars will behave differently. Just like a human BMW driver already thinks that he or she owns the road, Ubers may prioritize getting their passengers to their destination quickly over other concerns like pesky road laws. Viewed like this, there's a version of the driverless future that doesn't look particularly utopian at all. Also, it's not clear what the California DMV can actually do to Uber to stop it operating these cars. "I'm not going to lay out what we will do," California DMV's chief counsel Brian Soublet told Bloomberg. "We are going to explore what all of our legal options are."

This fracas highlights another more worrying point. How will autonomous cars be policed? If you pull over a human driver for breaking the law, the procedure is easy. But if an Uber right hooks a cyclist and kills them, who is arrested? Given the U.S.'s permissive legal stance on corporate crime, things don't look good. Perhaps throwing a seemingly bad actor like Uber into the mix so early in the driverless game is actually a good thing after all, because it shows us just how poorly equipped today's laws are to deal with autonomous cars.