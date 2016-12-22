Trump Voters Support Climate Action, Environmental Protection, And Renewable Energy

Trump might want to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement and says that "nobody really knows" whether climate change is real. But more than half of the people who voted for him want to keep current climate policies in place—and 30% think the government should be doing more.

In a new survey of 2,000 Trump voters, the majority showed clearer support for climate action than the president-elect: 61% think that the government should require companies to reduce emissions, and 64% think that the budget for environmental protection should either stay the same or increase.

While Trump promised to reduce environmental regulations during his campaign, 84% of Trump voters want either the same amount or more regulations on drinking water; 78% want the same amount or more regulations on air pollution.

[Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

In another recent survey of Trump supporters, around three-quarters of voters want to see continued (or more) federal support for renewable energy. The majority also want to see the same amount or more regulations on oil and gas companies.

Some results were more in line with Trump's rhetoric: The majority of his supporters want to see Obamacare scaled back or repealed (though nearly one-third think that the government should ensure everyone has access to health care).

It's not yet clear how much Trump will listen to the people who voted for him, but their opinions may influence Congress.

"What remains to be seen is what people do with this information, and which of these topics wind up becoming issues that find their way into the debate next year," says Catharine Ransom, managing director at the Glover Park Group, which ran the poll with Morning Consult.

"There may be advocates in any number of these spaces who take a look at these results and make plans for next year. I think it's a little bit early to say exactly what impact this polls and others will have on the policy environment, but it's certainly a great baseline to start thinking about what might be possible next year."